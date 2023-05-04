WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The ninth-ranked McLennan Softball team will now have to make its way through the loser’s bracket of the Region V Tournament as the Highlanders lost in game one to No. 18 Weatherford.

MCC got into an early hole in the contest, as the Coyotes took a 6-0 lead in the first three innings, and Chris Berry’s team was never able to battle its way back into the contest.

The Highlanders will now look to keep their season alive on Friday, May 5th when they face off against North Central at 1:00 pm.