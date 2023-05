WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The ninth-ranked McLennan Softball team’s dream of going to another NJCAA College World Series is still alive, as the Highlanders run-ruled North Central 11-3 on Friday.

MCC took an early 2-1 lead into the third inning, and then scored nine runs all with two outs to put the game away.

Following the win, the Highlanders hosted Temple College in another elimination game, which was postponed in the third inning with MCC trailing 1-0. The game will pick up tomorrow at 1:00 pm.