WACO, TX (FOX 44) — According to multiple reports, first by Dave Campbell Texas Basketball’s Corey Hogue, McLennan Women’s Basketball Coach Bill Brock will take over the Tarleton Women’s Basketball program.
So far this season, Brock has led the Highlassies to a 27-4 record and their first appearance at the NJCAA National Tournament in 39 years.
MCC will open up that tournament on Thursday, March 23rd at 10:00 am against Murray State. According to McLennan Athletic Director Shawn Trochim, Brock will coach in that game.