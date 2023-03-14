WACO, TX (FOX 44) — According to multiple reports, first by Dave Campbell Texas Basketball’s Corey Hogue, McLennan Women’s Basketball Coach Bill Brock will take over the Tarleton Women’s Basketball program.

BIG NEWS: Tarleton to be named Bill Brock head women's basketball coach.@DCTBasketballhttps://t.co/pc86liorr6 — Cory Hogue (@CoryHogueSports) March 14, 2023

So far this season, Brock has led the Highlassies to a 27-4 record and their first appearance at the NJCAA National Tournament in 39 years.

MCC will open up that tournament on Thursday, March 23rd at 10:00 am against Murray State. According to McLennan Athletic Director Shawn Trochim, Brock will coach in that game.