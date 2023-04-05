TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — Much like the softball team on Tuesday, the Temple College picked up a doubleheader sweep over McLennan, as the Leopards beat the seventh-ranked Highlanders twice on Wednesday.

It started early on in the day, as they picked up a 7-2 win to start the day, before following it up with a 2-1 victory in game two.

The Highlanders fell to Temple in both games today on the road. The two teams complete the conference series with a noon doubleheader Friday at Bosque River Ballpark. #GoLanders #ContinuingTheLegacy pic.twitter.com/8gSL1A8wsV — McLennan Athletics (@McLennanSports) April 6, 2023

With the wins, the Leopards improve to 24-12 while the Highlanders fall to 26-10. The two teams will meet once again on Friday, April 7th when they play another doubleheader, with game one slated for noon.