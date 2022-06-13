WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Three former MCC Baseball standouts will now get a chance to play on the biggest stage in college baseball, as they will take part in the College World Series in Omaha.

Jalen Battles will play there with the Arkansas Razorbacks, as he has played 61 games for a second straight season in Fayetteville. So far this season, he’s hit for .293 with 10 home runs and 44 RBI.

Meanwhile, two Highlanders will head to Omaha with the Oklahoma Sooners, as Jimmy Crooks started 63 games for the Sooners, while Brett Squires started in 38. They will open up their CWS against Texas A&M.

The 2022 College World Series is set to start on Friday, June 17th.