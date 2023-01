WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The first of many wins for the MCC Highlanders this season also marked the first win in the Tyler Johnson era with No. 3 McLennan taking down Navarro, 6-1.

SERIES WIN!!! The No. 3 McLennan Highlanders picked up a pair of wins over Navarro this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark for the first series win of 2023! #GoLanders #ContinuingTheLegacy @mccbaseball1 pic.twitter.com/6u7rbSoXfW — McLennan Athletics (@McLennanSports) January 30, 2023

Baylor commit Ty Johnson added four RBI’s to lead the Highlanders to a win in Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader.

Watch: @CoachTJohnson45 is in the win column as @mccbaseball1's HC with a 6-1 win over Navarro College. Future #Baylor Bear Ty Johnson (@tyjohnsonn15) with 4 RBI's to help @McLennanSports to the win. pic.twitter.com/4Jq4bSuicR — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) January 29, 2023

McLennan moves on to play Chipola on Friday, February 3rd at 3:00 p.m.