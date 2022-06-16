WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Following the departure of Mitch Thompson to become the next Head Baseball Coach at Baylor, it now seems that McLennan has found his replacement.

The school announced on Thursday that school president Dr. Johnette McKown will recommend that current assistant coach Tyler Johnson takes over as the new baseball coach.

Johnson has been with the program as an assistant since 2018, following a season where he was an assistant at Blin College.

Is his five seasons with the Highlanders, he helped lead them to two trips to the JUCO College World Series, including the journey in 2021 when MCC left Grand Junction as a National Champion.

Johnson also has experience on the field as a player, at both Navarro College and Concordia University.

The McLennan Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, June 23rd to make the hire official.