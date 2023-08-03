WEST, TX (FOX 44) — A local baseball standout is now officially set to continue his career close to home, as West’s Cade Bing signed with McLennan on Thursday.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said about having the chance to sign with a collegiate baseball program. “It’s always been a part of my bucket list.”

For Bing, the journey to MCC certainly had plenty of twists and turns as well, most recently when he had to undergo Tommy John Surgery.

This adversity allowed the lefty pitcher to show some of his Texas toughness, as he battled back to complete a stellar senior season with the Trojans. During his final year at West, he compiled a 14-1 record, while striking out 128 batters and recording an ERA around 1.00.

Next up for Bing is his first workouts with the team, which are set for later this month.