WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Current McLennan Community College standout Wyatt Cheney is on the road to the show!
The Baltimore Orioles took Cheney with the 287th pick in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
Courtesy: McLennan Athletics
