Dallas Baptist’s Brady Rose during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

SEATTLE, WA (FOX 44) — Former MCC standout Brady Rose is heading to New York after the Yankees selected him with the 372nd pick in the 12th round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

🌹 🌹 🌹



Brady Rose hears his name called by the @Yankees! pic.twitter.com/toQC3rR4yy — DBU Baseball (@DBU_Baseball) July 11, 2023

Rose is the second Highlander off the board in the MLB Draft, following TCU alum Cole Fontenelle.