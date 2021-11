MANSFIELD, TX — The Midway Panthers Football team fought hard but fell just short of a win in its final regular season game of 2021, falling to Lake Ridge 63-56.

Regardless of the result, the Panthers offense was a standout on Thursday night as Sam Battle threw for five touchdowns and Dom Hill accounted for 303 total yards and four touchdowns.

Midway finishes its season with a 1-9 record, and will look to improve on it when the Panthers are back in action in 2022.