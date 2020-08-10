Midway Graduate Signs Letter to Play College Basketball

WACO, TX – Class of 2020 Midway high school graduate, Reaghan Ridge, signed her letter of intent today, to play basketball at Ranger College. Earlier this year, Ridge made the decision not to play in college, but after changing her mind, she got multiple offers from schools. Ranger College checked every box on her list, and as she gets ready to play on the next level, she’ll be adjusting to a new head coach, as her dad has coached her since first grade.

“My Dad has been my coach since I started playing basketball,” Reaghan Ridge said. “He’s the person that made me the player I am today, so that’s why I’m a little nervous, because it will be a different environment, different people, different teammates and everything, because I’ve been playing with the same people as well.”

“The conference she’s playing in is the same conference as MCC, Temple and Hill,” Paul Ridge said. “So she’s pretty much playing in our backyard, Ranger will probably be the furthest that we have to go to watch her play.”

“We are extremely proud of Reaghan as a family,” Kenyouna Ridge said. “It’s like she got everything she wanted, she wanted to be two hours away from home, she wanted to go the JUCO route first, and this particular coach knows the TWU coach where she ultimately wants to end up to pursue a career in Dental Hygiene, so it was perfect, it was definitely a God wink.”