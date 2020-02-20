Midway Pantherettes Basketball: Special Chemistry With Seniors

WACO, TX – The Midway Pantherettes face Garland Sachse tomorrow, in the second round of the playoffs, with a 7:00 pm tipoff at Waxahachie. The senior class means a lot to head coach Ben Holder, since they were freshman his first year coaching at Midway. Holder has enjoyed watching them grow over the years, and recognizes their chemistry has played a major part in the team’s success.

“They carry the team,” Ben Holder said. “They are the face of our program, and we definitely wouldn’t be where we’re at today, without them.”

“We’ve known each other since we were about six years old,” Reaghan Ridge said. “So it’s a strong chemistry, you know, so with that chemistry comes better basketball.”

“We have that bond, it’s very strong,” Shamaryah Duncan said. “It helps us when we’re on the court, and make our passes, we know each other on the court, our strengths and weaknesses, it really helps.”