Midway Senior Changes Course & Chases College Basketball Dream

WACO, TX – Since the sports world is on hiatus, it’s difficult for high school athletes to prepare for the next chapter. As for Midway senior basketball player, Reaghan Ridge, it’s even more challenging, after changing course to chase her basketball dream at the next level.

“When I didn’t wanna play, everybody was like ‘where are you gonna go to college,'” Reaghan Ridge said. “I was like ‘I’m not playing’ and it was so sad whenever I said it, it kind of broke me down a little bit, like I cried a few days.”

Last year at a summer basketball camp, Ridge decided she wouldn’t play in college.

“I wasn’t doing as well,” Reaghan Ridge said. “I was kind of feeling down on myself and I was like I’m probably not gonna be able to do the work and I’m not gonna be as good as everybody else.”

Ridge received multiple offers from schools but turned them down, as she’ll be attending Temple Junior College this fall, to concentrate on her studies with their Dentistry Program. However, everything changed when Midway lost in the playoffs, when the Regional Quarterfinals berth was on the line.

“It was very heartbreaking and I was like ‘wow this is my last game,'” Reaghan Ridge said. “I saw all my friends were gonna go and play basketball in college, and I was like ‘I know I have the work ethic to do it.'”

The uphill battle continues, as Temple’s head coach stepped down a month and a half ago, but Ridge is not letting that deter her from chasing her dream.