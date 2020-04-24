Mims Likely to be Drafted on Friday According to ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit

WACO, TX – In the first night of the NFL Draft, there were a few surprises once teams were picking in the teens, allowing some wide receivers to slide in the draft. One of those players was Baylor’s Denzel Mims, who’s been thought of as a borderline first round pick, by draft analysts. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes we could see a run on corners and receivers like Mims, in the second round.

“Denzel Mims at Baylor, would fit into a bigger receiver 6’3, 207lbs,” Kirk Herbstreit said. “He can fly, 4-3 type of speed, and again I think in the NFL, you get him matched up against certain defensive backs in systems that play a ton of man, I think he’s gonna win a lot of battles.”