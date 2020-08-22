Mond Improves Mental Game During Pandemic

WACO, TX – Kellen Mond is getting ready for his senior season at Texas A&M, and he hasn’t felt this good physically and mentally in a long time. The San Antonio native worked on a certain aspect of his game during the pandemic, and it will pay dividends this season.

“Not just playing with more confidence,” Kellen Mond said. “But I think last year my fear of failure was pretty high, and so coming back throughout this whole covid-19 and quarantine, just being able to sit back and evaluate myself, and look myself in the mirror and figure out what I need to do to help the team.”