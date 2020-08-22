Mond Improves Mental Game During Pandemic

Sports

by: , Texas A&M University

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, TX – Kellen Mond is getting ready for his senior season at Texas A&M, and he hasn’t felt this good physically and mentally in a long time. The San Antonio native worked on a certain aspect of his game during the pandemic, and it will pay dividends this season.

“Not just playing with more confidence,” Kellen Mond said. “But I think last year my fear of failure was pretty high, and so coming back throughout this whole covid-19 and quarantine, just being able to sit back and evaluate myself, and look myself in the mirror and figure out what I need to do to help the team.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Attention: KWKT (Waco, Temple Killeen area) and KYLE (Bryan, College Station area) moved to different frequencies.

If you currently use an antenna to watch TV for free, you may need to re-scan your television set to continue to receive these TV channels.

Cable and satellite viewers are not affected by any of these changes.  For more information, visit fox44news.com or TVAnswers.org

More Don't Miss

Trending now

SEC Schedule

SEC Twitter

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44