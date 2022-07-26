WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Five different players from either Baylor or Texas A&M all found their names listed on either the Outland Trophy or Nagurski Trophy Watchlists on Tuesday.

In terms of the Outland Trophy, which goes to the best interior lineman in college football, one Bear (Siaki Ika) and two Aggies (Layden Robinson and McKinnley Jackson) are on that preseason watchlist.

Apu then also finds himself on to the preseason watch list for the Nagurski Trophy, which goes to the best defensive player in college football. Joining him on that list is his teammate Dillon Dyole, along with Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson.