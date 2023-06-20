NEW YORK (AP) — The tall task of determining Victor Wembanyama’s height isn’t finished yet.

The expected No. 1 pick in the NBA draft might be 7-foot-4. Maybe not, though. While the league is listing him at that height in the draft guide on its media website, it’s not official.

Check back in September.

That’s the deadline for the San Antonio Spurs — assuming they take Wembanyama with the first pick as expected Thursday night — to submit an official height for him without shoes to the league.

Wembanyama’s height listed in the draft guide falls in the middle of conflicting reports about how tall the Frenchman is. It’s not official, however, because Wembanyama didn’t attend the NBA Draft Combine in May, where prospects are measured.

Wembanyama, who arrived in New York on Monday and was scheduled to throw out the first pitch before a Yankees game on Tuesday, said he was 7-3 in October during his French pro team’s exhibition games in Las Vegas. But, at just 19 years old, it’s possible he wasn’t done growing by then.

That would explain why an internet search of his height turns up everything from 7-2 to 7-5.

Not that it really matters to the Spurs, who will likely be the first to know for sure just how tall Wembanyama is.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports