NaLyssa Smith continues to impress with strong exhibition efforts

WACO, TX — Most scouting reports for teams going up against the Baylor Women’s Basketball team will center around stopping NaLyssa Smith. That task is easier said than done, though.

Just ask both of the Bears’ exhibition opponents. Smith had 61 points in just the 54 minutes that she played against Texas A&M-Commerce and West Texas A&M.

“Well, she is the best player on the floor. I don’t I don’t think there’s there’s no great mystery in that. I think some of the things she does in transition, her ability to finish through contact to keep our eye on the rim, you can’t coach that,” said head coach Nicki Collen. “I mean, I’d love to say that that’s something that we’re doing, but you know, I think she’s playing very freely and and enjoying playing. She certainly made some plays that that proved that she’s probably the best player in America.”