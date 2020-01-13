NaLyssa Smith Shines in Lady Bears 94-48 Win Against Oklahoma State

WACO, TX – The Lady Bears hosted their first conference game of the season on Sunday, facing Oklahoma State. Sophomore NaLyssa Smith set the floor on fire, putting up career high numbers, with 30 points and 15 rebounds. After the game, Kim Mulkey talked about Smith’s improvement, in every aspect of basketball.

“Becoming an All-American at both ends of the floor,” Kim Mulkey said. “I think you’re just watching it happen before your very eyes.”

“I feel like I played good in the fourth quarter last game,” NaLyssa Smith said. “I knew I had to be consistent, so I knew coming into this game, I had to keep the same mentality.”