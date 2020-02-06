National Signing Day: Temple

WACO, TX – Down at Temple high school today, nine athletes signed their letter of intent. Four football players are all heading to UT Permian Basin, including Dakari White, Tyson Magana, Anthony Jackson and Markel Carter. Adrian Guzman and Roman Jackson will also be playing football together, but at Tarleton State University. Kezeagia Johnson-Harris signed her letter of intent for track and field at Navarro College, Paysee Crow will be playing volleyball at Arlington Baptist, and Renee Graham signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Texas State.