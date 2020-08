FILE – In this Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, a Big 12 pylon marks the end zone at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium before an NCAA college football game between Texas and Kansas State in Austin, Texas. Big 12 schools have agreed to play one nonconference football game this year to go along with their nine league contests as plans for the pandemic-altered season continued to fall into place. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

WACO, TX – The NCAA announced Friday that all fall athletes will be granted an extra year of eligibility, regardless if they play this fall or not.

For example, this rule allows a senior football player to participate in the 2020 season and return for the 2021 season.

Currently, the details are still being worked out whether or not scholarships will be expanded to accommodate larger rosters.