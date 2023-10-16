WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Both area D1 college basketball teams will enter the 2023-24 season with a number next to their name as Texas A&M and Baylor are both ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.

POLL ALERT: Kansas is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 preseason men's basketball poll, followed by Duke and Purdue. See who else got first-place votes with the season coming up fast on Nov. 6.



Full poll: https://t.co/ZJG5mgWrsa pic.twitter.com/ivoQV4MLp2 — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 16, 2023

Following a second place finish in the Southeastern Conference last season, there’s plenty of hype surrounding Buzz Williams and the Aggies this year as well, as they will start as the 15-ranked team in the country.

The starting position for A&M puts the Aggies as the third-highest ranked team from the SEC, behind ninth-ranked Tennessee and 14th-ranked Arkansas.

Meanwhile, Baylor will start the season a little lower than the Bears have become used to the past few seasons, as they are ranked 20th nationally in the preseason.

That ranking puts Scott Drew and company at the number four position amongst Big 12 teams, behind top-ranked Kansas, seventh-ranked Houston and 18th-ranked Texas.

Both programs are set to start their season next month. Texas A&M will against Texas A&M-Commerce on Monday, November 6th at 7:00 pm, while Baylor will take on Auburn, who received votes in the poll, on Tuesday, November 7th in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.