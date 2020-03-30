NCAA Extends Eligibility for Spring Athletes, Not For Winter Sports

WACO, Texas — The NCAA division one council voted Monday to allow spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility after their seasons were cut short due to COVID-19.

Winter sports were not included in the decision as they were not granted eligibility relief. In their press release the council said, “Council members declined to extend eligibility for student-athletes in sports where all or much of their regular seasons were completed.”

This measure adjusts roster limits and financial aid restrictions for 2019-2020 seniors, per the release: “Members also adjusted financial aid rules to allow teams to carry more members on scholarship to account for incoming recruits and student-athletes who had been in their last year of eligibility who decide to stay. In a nod to the financial uncertainty faced by higher education, the Council vote also provided schools with the flexibility to give students the opportunity to return for 2020-21 without requiring that athletics aid be provided at the same level awarded for 2019-20. This flexibility applies only to student-athletes who would have exhausted eligibility in 2019-20. “

To read the full release, click here.