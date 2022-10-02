TEXAS (FOX 44) — It seems like just yesterday the 2022 college football season began with two central Texas teams in the top ten. Turns out it was a little over five weeks ago.

With losses in week five, Baylor and Texas A&M fell out of the Top 25 poll for the first time this season.

Oklahoma State jumps up to No. 7 after the 36-25 win over Baylor on the road. The Pokes join TCU and Kansas as the only undefeated teams in the Big 12.

Baylor heads into a bye this week while Texas A&M faces their toughest test yet on the road in Tuscaloosa against No. 1 Alabama, who reclaimed the top spot from Georgia this past week.