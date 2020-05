According to Yahoo’s Pete Thamel, The NCAA’s football oversight committee is expected to recommend a six-week preseason camp for the 2020 season.

Sources: The NCAA football oversight committee met today. They are heading toward recommending a six-week preseason football camp model for this season. In the next week, they’re going to determine in the granular what that could look like before formally recommending it. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 29, 2020

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellinger reports the program could begin in late July and would have two weeks of OTA style practices followed by a four week training camp.