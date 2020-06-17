NCAA Football Oversight Committee Approves Proposed Preseason Model

WACO — The NCAA Football Oversight Committee finalized their proposed preseason model on Wednesday setting forth a plan for teams to work towards the season starting on Labor Day Weekend.

#NCAA Approves Preseason Plan to begin on July 13th with 8 hours per week of strength & conditioning and film. walk-thrus can begin July 24th, with preseason Practice beginning on August 7th. @KWKTFOX44 #Fox44Sports https://t.co/luppzlubax — Matt Roberts (@MattRobertsTV) June 17, 2020

According to a release from the NCAA, assuming a School starts their season on September 5th, athletes may be required to participate in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week from July 13-23, with no more than two hours of film study.

From July 24 through August 6th, student-athletes may be required to participate in up to 20 hours of “countable athletically related activities per week” not exceeding four hours per day. Teams will be able to use a football during these walk-throughs

The July 24th – August 6th stretch also allows for:

Up to eight hours per week for Strength and condition work

Up to six hours per week for walk-throughs.

Up to six hours per week for meetings, film, team meetings, position meetings, and one-on-one meetings.

To read the full release, click here.