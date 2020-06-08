Report: NCAA Close to Approving Schedule for Football Teams to Get Back on Field

NCAA Football
Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported on Monday afternoon that the NCAA is set to approve a practice plan for NCAA Football teams that will begin in mid-July.

Dellenger’s report says that teams could begin their “required” workouts in July 13th in the case of Baylor and Texas A&M where players could spend 6-hours a week for strength and conditioning and 2 hours of film study.

After that, it would move to enhanced workouts which are 20 hours a week that would include an hour for team walk-throughs without helmets or shoulder pads, and a 1-hour team meeting. Then the traditional fall camp would begin followed by the start of the season about a month later on September 5th.

