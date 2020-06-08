Report: NCAA Close to Approving Schedule for Football Teams to Get Back on Field

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported on Monday afternoon that the NCAA is set to approve a practice plan for NCAA Football teams that will begin in mid-July.
Dellenger’s report says that teams could begin their “required” workouts in July 13th in the case of Baylor and Texas A&M where players could spend 6-hours a week for strength and conditioning and 2 hours of film study.
After that, it would move to enhanced workouts which are 20 hours a week that would include an hour for team walk-throughs without helmets or shoulder pads, and a 1-hour team meeting. Then the traditional fall camp would begin followed by the start of the season about a month later on September 5th.
To read Ross’ full report, click here.