WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday, the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award released its list of 16 semifinalists.

Amongst those semifinalists were Baylor running back Richard Reese and Texas A&M running back Devon Achane.

Reese is in the middle of a standout first season with the Bears, as he has a Baylor freshman single season record 908 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Achane has over 1,000 total yards and nine touchdowns for the Aggies.

The finalists for the award will be announced on Tuesday, December 13th.