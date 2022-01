COLLEGE STATION, TX — On Friday, Texas A&M officially named D.J. Durkin as its new defensive coordinator, taking over for Mike Elko, who left to become the new head coach at Duke.

Most recently, Durkin was the co-defensive coordinator at Ole Miss alongside Chris Partridge.

He was also the head coach at Maryland from 2016-18, before he was fired due to allegations of a toxic culture within his program.