UMHB not Fazed by 84-6 win Over Simpson College

WACO, TX — UMHB dominated Simpson College in their season opener, winning 84-6. The Crusaders racked up 338 rushing yards for 10 touchdowns, and the team is not riding high on it, as they know the expectations of UMHB football.

“I think our guys have their feet firmly planted on the ground,” Pete Fredenburg said. “They understand the job that they have to do, and Simpson was a team that we didn’t know very much about their guys and I just think that it says a great deal about this bunch, and I think we’ll be really excited to play East Texas.”

Kickoff on Saturday is at 6:00pm in Belton.