WACO — The NCAA Division One Council announced Wednesday that they have extended the recruiting dead period through July 31st.

Division I Council Coordination Committee extends recruiting dead period: https://t.co/kxNibUf3B2 pic.twitter.com/0cRcTbrxQp — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 27, 2020

The council said they wanted coaches to be able to focus on those players that are returning to campus beginning as soon as June 1st.

The Big 12 announced they will allow student athletes to return on June 15th, while the SEC has set June 8th as their return.

To read the full release, click here.