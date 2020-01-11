NFL Divisional Weekend, Officiating Crew Cream of the Crop

WACO, TX – In the NFL, this weekend kicks off the divisional playoff round, with only eight teams left, battling to hoist the Lombardi on Super Bowl Sunday. At this point in the season, all teams will get a fair shake as far as officiating goes, since the playoffs traditionally have the most knowledgeable referees.

“I think in the playoffs, it’s totally different,” Bill O’Brien said. “Because now you have an all-star crew. So, we have Shawn Hochuli, who’s a really good official and then he’s got an all-star crew with him in the playoffs. So, it’s a little bit different relative to the stats.”