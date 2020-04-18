NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys in Prime Position for Great Defensive Pick

WACO, TX – The Dallas Cowboys have the 17th overall pick in the NFL draft, and the overall consensus is they’ll go with defense early in the draft. NFL Network Analyst, Daniel Jeremiah, has the Cowboys slotted to take LSU pass-rusher K’Lavon Chaisson.

“When it comes to the decision on the corner versus the edge rusher, that would be a fascinating one,” Daniel Jeremiah said. “Depending on what they are able to get out of Aldon Smith, if they think they can get something out of him, maybe that would push him more to the corner.”