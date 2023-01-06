NEW ORLEANS, LA (FOX 44) — Following five seasons at Tulane, former China Spring Cougar Tyrick James declared for the NFL Draft.

During his time at China Spring, James earned all-district honors three times. He also helped lead the Cougars to a state semifinal appearance as a junior in 2017.

From there, he went to Tulane, where he caught 97 career passes for the Green Wave for 1,248 yards and 13 touchdowns.

This past season, he finished with 25 catches for 285 yards and a career high five touchdown catches. For his efforts, he was named an All-AAC Honorable Mention.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27th-29th in Kansas City, Missouri.