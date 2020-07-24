NFL Players Association Approves League’s Plan on COVID-19 Protocols

WACO, TX – Since the NFL Players Association approved the league’s plan, full teams will be at training camp by next Tuesday, with nearly a month and a half to prepare for the upcoming season. Out of all 32 teams, there will be players who test positive for the virus, but there are preventative measures the league is taking, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as much as possible. Silver Star Nation Insider Mickey Spagnola tells us the details of those plans.

“You’re gonna be on a team charter,” Mickey Spagnola said. “But before you leave for the game on Saturday, you’ve got to test negative on Friday, you’ve got to do a self test Sunday before you go to the stadium, all the personel on the charter have to take a team sanctioned bus to the charter site, and only 50% capacity on the bus with an open seat next to each person.”