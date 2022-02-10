DALLAS (KDAF) — Professional football is set to kick off for the last time until the fall at Super Bowl LVI as the Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals. Not many thought these two teams would be playing in the NFL’s 2021-22 season finale but there’s one thing for sure, there are Texas high school football alums on the rosters.

More than likely any team that made it to the Super Bowl would have had at least one player on their roster that came from Texas high school football. For the Rams and Bengals, 16 players played ball in the Lone Star State. Some notable names include Rams’ Matthew Stafford, Von Miller and Bengals’ Tre Flowers and Michael Thomas.

Bengals’ Texas HS Football Alums

Hakeem Adeniji (guard No. 77) – Garland High School 2016

(guard No. 77) – Garland High School 2016 Samaje Perine (running back No. 34) – Hendrickson High School 2014

(running back No. 34) – Hendrickson High School 2014 Trayveon Williams (running back No. 32) – King High School (Houston) 2016

(running back No. 32) – King High School (Houston) 2016 Tre Flowers (cornerback No. 33) – Judson High School 2013

(cornerback No. 33) – Judson High School 2013 Michael Thomas (safety No. 31) – Nimitz High School 2008

(safety No. 31) – Nimitz High School 2008 Trey Hopkins (center No. 66) – North Shore High School 2010

(center No. 66) – North Shore High School 2010 Clay Johnston (linebacker No. 44) – Wylie High School 2015

Rams’ Texas HS Football Alums