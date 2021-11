WACO, TX — On Monday, the No. 6 Baylor Women’s Basketball team moved to 3-0 on the 2021-22 season with a dominant 78-39 win over New Orleans.

The Bears only led 23-15 after the first quarter, but proceeded to hold the Privateers to just 24 points in the final three quarters on the way to a victory.

Next up for Nicki Collen and company is the team’s toughest test of the season, when they travel to College Park to take on No. 3 Maryland on November 21 at noon.