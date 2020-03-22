NJCAA Extra Eligibility Year Easier Said Than Done for MCC

WACO, TX – The NJCAA is not charging spring athletes for a year of participation, after canceling all spring sports. However, it’s easier said than done for programs like the MCC Highlanders, who are known for having players going right to the pros, or a four year school.
“It’s gonna make it difficult for all of us coaches,” Mitch Thompson said. “For the schools to figure out the rosters no doubt, and how that’s gonna work, but it’s obviously the right thing to do for the kids, it’s basically a mulligan, and then we’ll start all over.”