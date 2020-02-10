No. 1 A&T Defeats No. 10 Limestone College on the Road

Baylor Press Release

By: Rachel Caton

GAFFNEY, SC – No. 1-ranked Bears improve to 2-0 on the season after defeating host Limestone College, 277.205-263.000 on Sunday afternoon at the Timken Center.

The Bears scored a season-high 277.205 on the day, led by a season-high scores in compulsory (38.55), acro (29.10), pyramid (29.65), toss (28.65), tumbling (55.975) and team (95.28).

The Bears took a lead after the compulsory event and never looked back, scoring a 38.55 to the Saints’ 37.15.

In the acro event, the Bears were led by a high score of 9.80 in six element, scoring 29.10 to take a 67.65 to 63.95 score heading into event three.

In pyramid, the Bears scored an impressive 9.95 in inversion, scoring a total of 29.65 out of 30.00 in the event.

Heading into the break, the Bears led 97.30 to 93.50.

In toss, the Bears continued to extend their lead, scoring 28.65 out of a possible 29.2 points to extend their lead, 125.95 to 121.20.

In tumbling. The Bears had an event high score come in 6 element, scoring a 9.90 out of a possible 10.0. Overall, the Bears scored 55.975 to take a 181.925 to 174.30 lead to the team event.

Rounding things out in the team even, the Bears put up a score of 95.28, giving them a score of 277.205 to Limestone’s 263.00.

The Bears are back in action on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. CT as they make their home debut at the Ferrell Center vs. rival No. 2 Oregon.