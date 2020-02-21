No. 1 Baylor Bears Amped for Baylor’s 2nd ESPN College GameDay

WACO, TX – There’s a lot of excitement in Waco surrounding Baylor athletics, after all the success they’ve had the last few months. Earlier this week, both basketball teams captured milestone marks, and the Bears could write another new chapter on Saturday, as they face the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks, with ESPN College GameDay in town. Saturday will be the second time this school year, that ESPN College GameDay is featuring a Baylor game.

“It’s great, they got the first college GameDay here,” Freddie Gillespie said. “I was like, ‘it would be cool if we could get that for one of our games,’ with how all the students came out, it’s really cool that football had a lot of success this year, and it’s kind of spilled over to basketball.”

“If you’re a sports fan, it doesn’t get any bigger than College GameDay,” Scott Drew said. “You definitely want to be a part of that, it’s the fans that make college athletics so special.”

