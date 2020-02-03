No. 1 Baylor Bears Build Relationships Through Work Ethic

WACO, TX – The Baylor Bears are riding an 18-game win streak, which is the longest in program history. The Bears are playing with the consistency of a team that’s been together for years, even though they have not. The Bears are a mixed group of veterans, transfers, and red shirt players, who have come together quickly, despite playing their first year together. The reason they’ve gotten so close in a short period of time, is they all share the same work ethic.

“Well you know we’ve got guys that transfered, came from JUCO, from DIII, guys that were maybe kind of overlooked,” Freddie Gillespie said. “So you know we pride ourselves on working hard, and doing the work that other people may think is too high or too good for.”

“We came together I feel like because we had to work hard,” MaCio Teague said. “You know, you just kind of build relationships, some of the best memories I have with the guys is after a workout, after a really hard workout, we’ll be sitting in the lockeroom talking, sitting in the gym we’re talking, the workout ends at 3:00, we look up and it’s 4:30, and we’re just sitting there bonding, chopping it up, and that builds a lot of trust and a lot of chemistry.”