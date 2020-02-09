No. 1 Baylor Bears Defeat Oklahoma State 78-70

WACO, TX – The Bears defeated Oklahoma State at the Ferrell Center 78-70, after the Cowboys rallied in the second half, giving the Bears a run for their money. Baylor went into the break leading 35-26, however, the Cowboys outscored Baylor in the second half 44-43, but the Bears came through at the foul line, to hold on for the win.

There were 51 personal fouls called during the game, with the Cowboys accounting for 31. Four Oklahoma State players fouled out late in the second half, leading to head coach Mike Boynton being ejected from the game. Before Boynton left the gym floor, he shook Scott Drew’s hand, along with the other players.

“A great human being, he’s really respected in the Big 12,” Scott Drew said. “He does a great job representing our conference, he’s a really good coach.”