No. 1 Baylor Bears Make History After Beating TCU 68-52

WACO, TX – The Bears recorded their 18th-straight win today against TCU, marking the longest win streak in program history. Macio Teague led the floor scoring 19 points, making 7-of-13 field goal attempts, including five 3-pointers. Freddie Gillespie had an impressive performance, putting up 12 points, with 11 rebounds and 6 blocks.

“On the 175th birthday, setting the record for the longest streak is a heck of an accomplishment,” Scott Drew said. “Especially in the parody in college basketball today, when everybody knows you check the scores, no matter what league, rankings don’t matter.”

“It’s a ride, it’s really a gift from God,” Freddie Gillespie said. “I just enjoy every part of it, as a team we enjoy spending time with each other, coming to the gym, getting better.”

