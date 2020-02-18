No. 1 Baylor Bears Never Rattled

WACO, TX – All season long, the Bears have talked about their high level of competitiveness in practice, and how the coaches have to chase them out of the gym to get some rest. Their work ethic is paying off, as the team is always calm, cool and collected, no matter the situation they’re in.

“It’s kind of like, for all students, if you go into a test, and you put in all the work, and you studied really hard, you don’t get as rattled is something throws you off,” Scott Drew said. “Because you know you’re more prepared, and at the end of the day, our guys put in a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of energy, and because of that, they’re not gonna give up as easy as maybe someone who hasn’t.”