No. 1 Baylor Men’s Basketball Defeats WVU for 22nd Straight Win

WACO, TX – The Bears defeated West Virginia on Saturday 70-59, claiming their 22nd straight win, to tie the longest streak in Big 12 history. MaCio Teague did not play against the Mountaineers due to a wrist injury, so Devonte Bandoo started in his place, and finished scoring eight points. Jared Butler led the floor scoring 21 points, making 5-of-7 three point shot attempts. The Bears depth was on full display tonight, filling the shoes of Teague.

“I can’t try and change my game,” Jared Butler said. “I can’t try and force shots now that he’s not playing, we’ve still got Bandoo, and I just tried to play my game, and Davion found me a lot of times, and my teammates found me a lot of times, and I just hit the shot.”

“We know it’s a team, and whoever we put out there we expect them to do their job,” Scott Drew said. “Why we’re a good team is because every day during practice, we’re so competitive.”