No. 1 Baylor Men’s Basketball Team Handling the Limelight

WACO, TX – Baylor men’s basketball team has been in the limelight for several weeks now, sporting a perfect 9-0 conference record, with a 19-game win streak, including marque victories over Kansas, Villanova and Butler. The Bears have broken multiple records this season, and have their first 7-0 start on the road since 1948.

This is the first time in program history, the Bears have been the top team in the country for 3-straight weeks, and for this team, each and every day is a learning experience.

“People can handle failure, coach talked about this the other day,” Jared Butler said. “People can handle failure cuz everybody knows what to do when you’re failing, going through stuff, but not too many people talk about what you do when you’re successful.”

“It’s hard emotionally,” Scott Drew said. “I mean, take working out for instance, you might work out for three straight weeks, it’s hard every day in those three weeks, to have the same energy and focus, each and every day, some days are just better than other days and you can’t have an off day when you’re number 1 cuz the other team isn’t.”