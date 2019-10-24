No. 1 Baylor Volleyball Drops Road Match to No. 4 Texas

Baylor Athletics Press Release

AUSTIN – No. 1 Baylor volleyball (16-1, 6-1 Big 12) dropped a 3-0 match to No. 4 Texas (13-2, 7-0 Big 12) for its first loss of the season Wednesday night at a sold-out Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, 25-19, 25-10, 25-19.

BU’s loss snapped a program-best 16-0 start to the season and a program-best 31-set win streak. Baylor moves to 0-44 all-time against Texas in Austin.

Junior Yossiana Pressley led all players with 18 kills while junior Hannah Lockin posted 23 assists and four kills.

Defensively, senior Tara Wulf led all players with 11 digs while senior Shelly Stafford and sophomore Marieke van der Mark contributed three blocks each at the net.

BU rolled to a quick 5-1 lead after a Pressley kill, but Texas would come back and tie it up with a block at 8-8. A van der Mark and Stafford block tied up the set at 16-16, but the Longhorns would close the set on a 9-3 run to take the first set, 25-19.

Baylor got off to the slow start in set two and were forced to use a timeout at 7-4 and 12-5. BU hit -.080 and committed eight attack errors to fall behind two sets, 25-10.

The Bears fell behind early again in set three, but a 3-0 run with two kills and a block forced the Texas timeout at 13-10. BU pulled within four with a Stafford kill, but the Longhorns ended the match on a block, 25-19.



NOTABLES

• Baylor dropped its first match of the season and snapped a program-best 31-set win streak.

• BU has now won 48 sets and only dropped five during the 2019 season.

• BU was the final undefeated team in DI college volleyball before Wednesday’s loss.

• Yossiana Pressley led all players with 18 kills on 41 swings.

• Tara Wulf led all defenders with 11 digs.

• Shelly Stafford and Marieke van der Mark led the Bears with three blocks each.

• Baylor played in front of Texas’ fifth sold-out crowd of the season.

• Baylor is now 39-12 as a ranked team under McGuyre.

• Baylor dropped to 2-84 all-time against Texas and 0-44 in Austin.

• Ryan McGuyre is one win away from 100 career victories at Baylor.

STAT OF THE MATCH

18 – the match-high kill count for junior Yossiana Pressley.TOP QUOTE

Head coach Ryan McGuyre

On the match…

“It was difficult on all fronts. It was a match that was good and was needed. In some of our other recent matches, we’ve shown a lot of vulnerability in certain areas, but we were able to get the wins. Texas was great. They served extremely tough. They definitely won the serve and pass game. That makes everything easier. They had tough serves and kept us out of system. We have such a big block, but they were able to convert. Digs for kills were really weak today.”



WHAT’S NEXT

BU (16-1, 6-1 Big 12) will return home to face West Virginia on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT at the Ferrell Center.