No. 1 Baylor Volleyball Advances to the NCAA Semifinals

WACO, TX – It’s been a historical year for the No. 1 Baylor Bears, from finishing the regular season with the best record in program history, to sporting the number one overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

Baylor continued their season of firsts in the NCAA tournament, advancing to the Elite 8, which no other team has done before. The Bears accomplished another first on Saturday, as they defeated the No. 8 Washington Huskies in the Elite 8 3-1, punching their ticket to the NCAA Semifinals in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.