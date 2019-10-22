No. 1 Baylor Volleyball Amped For Wednesday’s Match Against No. 4 Texas

WACO, TX – The top ranked Baylor Bears head to Austin on Wednesday, to face the 4th ranked Texas Longhorns. The rivalry between the two teams runs deep, Texas claimed both matches last year, however, things might be a little different in 2019.

“Probably this season, is one of those years that I’m pretty convinced we have the best chance of beating them,” Shelly Stafford said. “But you know it’s a hostile environment, I’m excited for it to be a fun fight, super loud, sellout crowd.”

“Each year is its own new journey,” Ryan McGuyre said. “Obviously we’re playing well and I think our team feels like we can go in there and win the first set, that’s the plan.